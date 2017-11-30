LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - November 30, 2017) - Cyberinc, a global enterprise security leader with recognised expertise in Identity Management, announced that they have been awarded the One Identity Regional Partner of the Year for UK & Ireland, and the Partner Innovation Award 2017 at the One Identity UNITE Partner Conference held on the 14th & 15th November in Valletta, Malta.

Andrew Clarke, One Identity Director of Strategic Alliances & Channel Partnerships, EMEA, said, "These prestigious awards recognise the commitment that Cyberinc has demonstrated by establishing a strong portfolio of security solutions that complement the One Identity product stack and the value it has added to the partner ecosystem over the year. We're delighted with the positive contribution and our mutual success."

Mike Nelsey, Managing Director, UK & Europe, Cyberinc said, "As an One Identity Gold + partner we are delighted with these awards. These recognitions are reflective of our success in driving new business with One Identity, and delivering solutions that provide real business benefit to our joint customer base. Our recently launched IAMobile' App is gaining traction as a real differentiator in balancing users' needs for convenience with that of security and complements Identity Manager's core offering to great effect."

About One Identity

One Identity, a Quest Software business, helps organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right. With a unique combination of offerings including a portfolio of identity governance, access management and privileged management, and identity as a service that help organizations reach their full potential, unimpeded by security yet safeguarded against threats. One Identity has proven to be a company unequalled in its commitment to its customers' long-term IAM success. More than 7,500 customers worldwide depend on One Identity solutions to manage more than 125 million identities, enhancing their agility and efficiency while securing access to their data -- wherever it might reside. For more information, visit www.oneidentity.com/

About Cyberinc

Cyberinc is a subsidiary of Aurionpro and delivers advanced security solutions for enterprises. Its offerings include secure, scalable, high performance security products that protect from cyber-attacks, and services that help enterprises transition to next generation access management systems. Cyberinc is a winner of the One Identity Portfolio Practice Award 2016. For more information, please visit: www.cyberinc.com

For further information, and or clarification:

Sonali Thakur

Cyberinc

Email contact

