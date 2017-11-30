Mphasis Announces Appointment of Guru Grewal as Head of Europe

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), a leading IT solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the appointment of Guru Grewal as Head of Europe. In this role, Guru will drive Mphasis' growth strategy in Europe.

Guru is an industry veteran with over two decades of global experience, of which over 17 years has been in the European market. Most recently, he was the Managing Director of a consulting firm - Upvisors, where he focused on helping IT firms with inorganic growth options in the digital transformation area. Prior to which Guru has held senior management positions at several technology companies with a stellar track record of delivering industry leading growth.

"We see tremendous scope for our cloud and cognitive services both with our existing and new customers. We have been witnessing a rising demand for our digital capabilities across the European market. With Guru onboard, we are confident he will drive growth for Mphasis in the region by firing up all engines including acquiring new customers, enhancing footprint with existing ones," said Dinesh Venugopal,President - Direct Business and Digital, Mphasis.

"I am delighted to be a part of Mphasis. Their deep domain expertise on cloud and cognitive is a promising proposition in Europe and this is a great opportunity to leverage my experience in the European market and directly contribute to Mphasis' growth plans," said Guru Grewal, Head of Europe, Mphasis. "Mphasis is a dynamic organization that has successfully evolved to meet the demands of the ever-changing and disruptive IT industry, and I am enthusiastic about molding our growth engine and driving new business developments."