LeaseWeb Opens New Data Centers in the United Kingdom and Australia in Response to Customer Demand for Local Cloud Infrastructure

AMSTERDAM, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LeaseWeb today announces the expansion of its cloud services offering to the United Kingdom and Australia through the opening of new datacenter facilities in London and Sydney. With this expansion, LeaseWeb now offers customers cloud services on four continents in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia and North America. The opening of the new data centers is in accordance with LeaseWeb's global expansion plans.

Businesses increasingly require a hybrid cloud service partner to host all their data across the globe. As a global partner, LeaseWeb serves as a single point of contact, offers compliance with local requirements, and can 'speak the local language'. LeaseWeb's expansion to the United Kingdom and Australia was driven by three factors, ongoing growth, change in international markets, and the belief that expansion should be driven by customer requirements.

Both the UK and Australia are large markets for cloud services that are predicted to have significant growth over the coming years. Beyond this, LeaseWeb sees a trend where UK based companies are looking to partner with a global cloud provider capable of serving their customers both in and outside the United Kingdom, particularly as the political landscape continues to unfold around issues related to Brexit. Similarly, many EU based customers are looking to have a footprint in the UK to better reach local customers.

Two customers who LeaseWeb has worked closely with in developing its expansion plans are TOPdesk and Acronis. TOPdesk, a Netherlands based international software and consulting company, wanted to expand its business in the United Kingdom and turned to LeaseWeb, their hosting provider since 2001 to help them make it possible.

Jeroen Boks, CIO at TOPdesk, says: "Pushed by the uncertainty created by an upcoming British exit from the EU, TOPdesk noticed an increased demand for a UK based hosting facility. By closely working together with LeaseWeb, we were able to act on this in a timely fashion, without compromising in the reliability that we aim for."

The opening of the Sydney datacenter is the result of LeaseWeb's partnership with Acronis. By expanding the partnership customers in Australia can now benefit from the full cloud service offerings of Acronis. Through its Sydney based datacenter, LeaseWeb is able to service both native and international customers, connecting Australia with rest of the world through its global network infrastructure.

Jan-Jaap Jager, Chief Revenue Officer at Acronis, comments: "We are happy to announce our partnership with LeaseWeb. This expansion offers a great opportunity to address new markets and enable customers to use the full range of our cloud services. LeaseWeb is an experienced Cloud company and an innovative pioneer in the industry. As a partner Acronis is proud to be part of another excellent business prospect to strengthen both our positions in the cloud segment."

Con Zwinkels, CEO and co-founder of LeaseWeb, says: "Internet based business is global business by nature. To provide the best and most reliable user experience every time and everywhere, leading Internet and IT business rely on global infrastructure provides who can deliver locally across the globe. By expanding our services to the United Kingdom and Australia, we deliver businesses of all sizes their locally based cloud infrastructure they need to serve their customers with the option to reach customers globally as well."

About LeaseWeb

LeaseWeb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 17,500 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Colocation, Dedicated Servers, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers under management, LeaseWeb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 17 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 5.5 Tbps. LeaseWeb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are LeaseWeb Netherlands B.V. ("LeaseWeb Netherlands"), LeaseWeb USA, Inc. ("LeaseWeb USA"), LeaseWeb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD ("LeaseWeb Asia"), LeaseWeb CDN B.V. ("LeaseWeb CDN"), LeaseWeb Deutschland GmbH ("LeaseWeb Germany"), LeaseWeb Australia Ltd. and LeaseWeb UK Ltd. For more information, please visit www.leaseweb.comor follow @LeaseWeb.

About Acronis

Acronis sets the standard for hybrid cloud IT data protection through its backup, ransomware Active Protection, disaster recovery, and secure file sync and share solutions. Powered by the Acronis AnyData Engine and set apart by its image technology, Acronis delivers easy, fast, complete and affordable data protection of all files, applications and operating systems across any environment-virtual, physical, cloud, mobile and applications. Founded in 2003 in Singapore, with global headquarters in Switzerland, Acronis protects the data of more than 5 million consumers and 500,000 businesses in over 150 countries and 20 languages. With more than 100 patents, Acronis products are consistently named best product of the year and cover a range of features, including migration, cloning, and replication. Today, Acronis solutions are available worldwide through a global network of service providers, distributors, and cloud resellers. Learn more atacronis.com

About TOPdesk

TOPdesk sells, implements and supports ITIL-aligned service management software for IT, Facilities Management, and eHRM helpdesks. It helps organizations manage their services more efficiently. Our software supports service desks and other service departments, helping them perform and manage their tasks.

TOPdesk was founded in 1993, has 4,500+ clients in over 50 countries and offices in 10 countries: Netherlands, UK, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, USA, Canada, and Norway. The service management software is available in 10 languages: English, Dutch, French, German, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish and Danish. TOPdesk has 500+ employees worldwide.

To see the latest version of the software, aiming for simpler and more accessible service management, go to www.topdesk.com