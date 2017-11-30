Gore Launches New GORE-TEXINFINIUM' Product Brand

FELDKIRCHEN-WESTERHAM, Germany, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

GORE-TEXbrand expands its product offering beyond waterproof- breathable category and unveils new technologies for Fall 2018

For more than 40 years, the GORE-TEXbrand has stood for performance, functionality, quality, comfort and trust. W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore) is building upon this expertise to lead the GORE-TEXbrand into a new evolution stage that goes way beyond "waterproofness".

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612778/New_GORE_TEX.jpg )



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612777/GORE_Tex_Christian_Langer.jpg )



Beginning in Fall 2018 the new product brand GORE-TEXINFINIUM' will join the existing GORE-TEXbrand, expanding its offering with an entirely new class of apparel, footwear and accessories. GORE-TEXINFINIUM[TM] products will be for those who like to be active and whose top priority is functional clothing. Using its extensive knowledge of "comfort science," how the human body reacts in concert with different climate demands, Gore has developed innovative new product technologies for specific activities and users, while also offering them a performance upgrade that does not need to be waterproof.

GORE-TEXINFINIUM[TM] products will be available in selected retail stores and can be identified through the white diamond logo on the products. At the same time, Gore will continue to bring innovations in the waterproof-breathable category to market and those products can be identified by the black diamond logo of GORE-TEXproducts.

Gore will work with select partners to launch the GORE-TEXINFINIUM' product brand with four innovative new product technologies in Fall 2018:

GORE-TEXINFINIUM' THERMIUM' footwear

GORE-TEXINFINIUM' Soft-Lined Shells

GORE-TEXINFINIUM' Insulated Garments

GORE-TEXINFINIUM' Stretch Gloves

"The new GORE-TEXINFINIUM' product brand will join the GORE-TEXbrand offering consumers new product options," said Christian Langer, Global Sales and Marketing Leader, Gore Fabrics Division. "It could be a favorite pair of shoes that keep your feet comfortably warm and stylish through the winter; yet because the insulation is so thin they don't have the bulky insulation look consumers are accustomed to seeing. Or gloves that provide enhanced tactility, keep fingers warm in winter and let you use a smartphone without taking them off."

Along with extensive ongoing laboratory and field research into how consumers can be more comfortable across different kinds of climates and weather conditions, Gore, with the introduction of GORE-TEXINFINIUM' product brand, is developing new technologies responding to the way more people are choosing to experience being outside. While many consumers pursue individual outdoor athletic pursuits, such as backpacking, skiing or other specialized activities, there has been an increase in people wanting to spend more time outside comfortably & protected in more general ways as a part of their daily lives. GORE-TEXINFINIUM' products will enable Gore and their brand partners to meet the needs of all those areas.

"The introduction of the new GORE-TEXINFINIUM' product brand marks a key milestone for Gore. Together with the existing GORE-TEXproduct brand consumers will find even more innovative products to pursue their outdoor passions whether they plan a Himalaya expedition or ride a bike to work. With this brand evolution we want to address new growth areas together with our brand partners and are well positioned for future opportunities", said Langer.

About Gore Fabrics

Gore Fabrics Division revolutionized the outerwear industry with waterproof, breathable GORE-TEXfabric 40 years ago and remains a leading innovator of performance apparel. Gore fabrics products provide comfort and protection in challenging environments and in everyday life, enabling wearers to safely and confidently achieve and experience more. From hiking in downpours to military operations and fighting fires, Gore's deep understanding of consumer and industry needs drives development of products with meaningful performance advantages. http://www.goretex.com

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments - from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With approximately 9,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues that exceed $3 billion. http://www.gore.com

