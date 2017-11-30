

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation increased as expected in November, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Thursday.



Inflation rose slightly to 1.2 percent in November from 1.1 percent in October. The rate matched economists' expectations.



The annual rise in inflation, the fourth in a row, came from an acceleration in energy prices and services prices and from a lesser drop in manufactured product prices, Insee said.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also gained marginally in November, to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, the same as seen in October. The HICP inflation also held steady at 0.1 percent.



Another report from Insee showed that producer prices in industry climbed 0.2 percent month-on-month in October versus 0.4 percent in September. On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 1.5 percent.



