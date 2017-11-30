

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.55 am ET Thursday, Germany's Federal Labor Agency releases unemployment data. Economists forecast the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.6 percent in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen and the franc, it fell against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 1.1842 against the greenback, 133.08 against the yen, 1.1679 against the franc and 0.8799 against the pound as of 3:50 am ET.



