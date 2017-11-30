sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.11.2017 | 10:10
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

2017 Sanya Energy International Forum Kicks Off in Sanya, China

SANYA, China, Nov. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed on "Green Energy and Low Carbon Economy", the 2017 Sanya Energy International Forum (SEIF) will be held in Sanya, Hainan, China on December 7thand8th, 2017. By then, about 200 pundits and academicsfrom the energy sectorfrom China and abroad will congregate at the forum to exchange views on the current global energy utilization, and integration and co-construction of green energy and smart city.

This forum will center on clean energy topics such as "New Opportunities of International Energy Cooperation Under the Belt & Road Initiative", "Future Development of Hydrogen Energy" and "Direction that the Electronic Vehicle Industry Is Heading Toward". Representatives fromChinaand foreign leading energy enterprises, including BP, Shell, BASF and Dow, will gather at the forum to put their heads together, share visionary perspectives on energy and delve into the development prospects and latest advances of clean energy. Meanwhile, the forum will also holdthe 2017 MNC General Assembly Meeting and Sustainable Development Seminar.

The National Energy Administration, Hainan Development and Reform Commission, and Sanya Municipal People's Government have given their full support in materializing SEIF. The grand event is co-organized by China Association of Policy Science, China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, and Changfeng Energy Inc., and undertaken by Sanya Changfeng International Energy Forum Co., Ltd., the Going Global Confederation and CPCIF Committee of Multinationals.





© 2017 PR Newswire