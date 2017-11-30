AIM and Media Release
30 November 2017
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
Issue of LTIP performance rights
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources") advises that on 30November 2017 the company issued 14,226,713 performance rights to senior management pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP').
The performance rights are held by (among other senior management) Base Resources' executive Directors Tim Carstens and Colin Bwye who were each issued 2,113,056 performance rights. The shareholdings of Mr Carstens and Mr Bwye remain unchanged. Following the above transactions, MrCarstens and MrBwye hold the following securities in Base Resources:
- MrCarstens holds 2,118,648 fully paid ordinary shares and 10,803,429 performance rights (vesting of which is subject to satisfaction of applicable performance criteria and the terms of the LTIP).These securities are held by MrCarstens directly and indirectly through Varadero Pty Ltd as trustee for the Sumo Superannuation Fund of which Mr Carstens is the sole beneficiary.
- MrBwye holds 2,728,865 fully paid ordinary shares and 10,803,429 performance rights (vesting of which is subject to satisfaction of applicable performance criteria and the terms of the LTIP).These securities are held by MrBwye directly and indirectly through MrsAnnette Bwye who is the spouse of MrBwye and by Mr Colin Bwye and MrsAnnette Bwye as trustees for the Bwye Superannuation Fund.
As at today's date, Base Resources has the following shares, options and performance rights on issue:
- 747,193,939 fully paid ordinary shares.
- 61,425,061 options (exercise price of A$0.40, expiring 31December 2018).
- 71,281,661 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the LTIP.
For further information with respect to performance rights issued in accordance with the LTIP refer to the company's notice of 2017 annual general meeting and explanatory memorandum that is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
ENDS.
