AIM and Media Release

30 November 2017

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

Issue of LTIP performance rights

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) ("Base Resources") advises that on 30November 2017 the company issued 14,226,713 performance rights to senior management pursuant to the terms of the Base Resources Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP').

The performance rights are held by (among other senior management) Base Resources' executive Directors Tim Carstens and Colin Bwye who were each issued 2,113,056 performance rights. The shareholdings of Mr Carstens and Mr Bwye remain unchanged. Following the above transactions, MrCarstens and MrBwye hold the following securities in Base Resources:

MrCarstens holds 2,118,648 fully paid ordinary shares and 10,803,429 performance rights (vesting of which is subject to satisfaction of applicable performance criteria and the terms of the LTIP).These securities are held by MrCarstens directly and indirectly through Varadero Pty Ltd as trustee for the Sumo Superannuation Fund of which Mr Carstens is the sole beneficiary.

MrBwye holds 2,728,865 fully paid ordinary shares and 10,803,429 performance rights (vesting of which is subject to satisfaction of applicable performance criteria and the terms of the LTIP).These securities are held by MrBwye directly and indirectly through MrsAnnette Bwye who is the spouse of MrBwye and by Mr Colin Bwye and MrsAnnette Bwye as trustees for the Bwye Superannuation Fund.

As at today's date, Base Resources has the following shares, options and performance rights on issue:

747,193,939 fully paid ordinary shares.

61,425,061 options (exercise price of A$0.40 , expiring 31December 2018).

, expiring 31December 2018). 71,281,661 performance rights issued pursuant to the terms of the LTIP.

For further information with respect to performance rights issued in accordance with the LTIP refer to the company's notice of 2017 annual general meeting and explanatory memorandum that is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

CORPORATE PROFILE



Directors

Keith Spence (Non-Executive Chairman)

Tim Carstens (Managing Director)

Colin Bwye (Executive Director)

Sam Willis (Non-Executive Director)

Michael Stirzaker (Non-Executive Director)

Malcolm Macpherson (Non-Executive Director)



Company Secretary

Chadwick Poletti



NOMINATED ADVISOR & BROKERS

RFC Ambrian Limited

As Nominated Adviser:

Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

As Joint Broker:

Jonathan Williams

Phone: +44 20 3440 6800



Numis Securities Limited

As Joint Broker:

John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam

Phone: +44 20 7260 1000



SHARE REGISTRY: ASX

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited

Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Enquiries: 1300 850 505 / +61 (3) 9415 4000

www.computershare.com.au



SHARE REGISTRY: AIM

Computershare Investor Services PLC

The Pavilions

Bridgwater Road

BRISTOL BS99 6ZZ

Enquiries: +44 (0) 870 702 0003

www.computershare.co.uk



AUSTRALIAN MEDIA RELATIONS

Cannings Purple

Annette Ellis / Andrew Rowell

Email: aellis@canningspurple.com.au /

arowell@canningspurple.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 6314 6300



UK MEDIA RELATIONS

Tavistock Communications

Jos Simson / Emily Fenton

Phone: +44 (0) 207 920 3150



KENYA MEDIA RELATIONS

Africapractice (East Africa)

Evelyn Njoroge / Joan Kimani

Phone: +254 (0)20 239 6899

Email: jkimani@africapractice.com



PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912