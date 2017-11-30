With effect from December 1, 2017, the subscription rights in Seamless Distribution AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 12, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEAM TR ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010600528 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146769 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



With effect from December 1, 2017, the paid subscription shares in Seamless Distribution AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SEAM BTA ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010600536 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 146770 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Karin Ydén or Elias Skog, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.