The National Commission for Energy Control and Prices (hereinafter referred to as the NCECP) on November 30 announced the prices approved by the Board of the Company on 24 November. The decision has approved new electricity transmission service and public electricity prices, which will be in force in 2018.



ESO proposed lower public electricity prices for private and corporate customers as of 1st January 2018. For corporate customers, who receive electricity from medium voltage networks, Company proposed 8,5 % lower network service price (including public service obligation), for those supplied electricity from the low voltage networks - 1,1 %. The cost of the electricity and its transportation service may vary for specific customers.



It should be noted that the Commission may further decide on the budget of public service obligations (PSO) and public electricity price cap adjustment. Prices of services may be adjusted, if these solutions are adopted.



After the publication of the final prices by the Commission, the Company will inform by a separate notice.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, akvile.adomaityte@eso.lt, tel. +370 684 12130.