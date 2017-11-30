LS Retail ehf.: LS Retail exhibits unified software solutions that enhance retail and restaurant operations at NRF Retail's BIG Show 2018

LS Retail (https://www.lsretail.com/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=NRF2018-dec), leading provider of management software for retail (https://www.lsretail.com/industries/retail/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=NRF2018-dec) and hospitality (https://www.lsretail.com/industries/restaurants-food-service/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=NRF2018-dec), will exhibit its latest software solutions for retail, restaurants and food service organizations at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) Retail's BIG Show 2018 (https://www.lsretail.com/events/nrf-retails-big-show/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=NRF2018-dec). Retail's BIG Show is the world's leading annual retail event, bringing together over 35,000 retail and hospitality professionals and vendors from all over the world. The show will be held in New York City on January 14-16, 2018.

At booth #3045, LS Retail will provide hands-on demonstrations of how its software solutions simplify business operations, support enterprise-wide access to information and help retailers increase their sales across the channels.

"Today's retailers face the challenges, and opportunities, of digital transformation. They need technologies that help them access and use information quickly throughout the enterprise, so they can easily deliver personalized communication and offers wherever their customers are. They need to engage consumers with dynamic experiences that go beyond the traditional boundaries of retail or hospitality, from in-store events, to courses and workshops, to new concepts mixing retail and hospitality. Finally, to keep up with customer expectations, they need to be able to innovate faster than ever before," says Magnus Norddahl, CEO and President at LS Retail.

LS Retail's single unified system features deep retail and hospitality functionality and covers the whole business, from headquarters to physical and online stores. With LS Retail technology, businesses can use a single platform to track their financials, analyze sales trends, optimize their inventory, access customer information, deliver personalized offers, as well as sell retail products, food & beverage, courses, classes or events - in all of their sales channels.

"Our platform covers all the needs of dynamic enterprises, giving them the power to explore new avenues for customer engagement," explains Magnus Norddahl. "With LS Retail, a retailer wishing to open a bar in some of its locations, or organize in-store events - or both, doesn't need to integrate a new software to manage the new requirements. Our system can handle all of these needs, across retail and food service. By centralizing all processes in a single platform, businesses gain better access to high-quality data and drastically reduce implementation and upgrade costs, to mention just two of the many benefits our customers (https://www.lsretail.com/customers/?utm_source=Nasdaq&utm_medium=PR&utm_campaign=NRF2018-dec) have been experiencing."

LS Retail's software systems are available on-premises, in the cloud or as hybrid solutions. The hybrid deployment model has become increasingly popular in the business world: research firm Gartner predicts that by 2020, cloud usage will mostly be hybrid.

Attendees interested in learning how innovative technology can help them create new business opportunities are encouraged to visit booth #3045 to get information and insights from the LS Retail experts.

About LS Retail

For more than two decades, LS Retail has been developing easy and practical software solutions to make the shopping and dining experience a pleasure worldwide. LS Retail products and solutions are sold through a global partner network and have been installed in more than 66,000 stores in over 120 countries.

