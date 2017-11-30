

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) announced the Group is confident of beating its cost base target for 2017 of less than 18.5 billion Swiss francs. The Group estimates its total cost base for the year will be approximately 18 billion francs, with gross savings of approximately 4.1 billion francs, which include an approximate 19% reduction in non-compensation costs and an approximate 12% reduction in compensation expenses compared to end-2015. The Group said it remains on track to achieve its 2018 cost base target of less than 17 billion francs.



Credit Suisse said it is confident that it can complete the wind-down of the non-core unit, the Strategic Resolution Unit, and reach targeted adjusted pre-tax loss of approximately 1.4 billion francs in 2018. The Group has lowered its 2019 adjusted pre-tax loss target for the Strategic Resolution Unit from approximately $800 million to approximately $500 million.



'As we approach 2018 - the final year of our three-year restructuring plan - we remain committed to achieving the 2018 targets announced last year for the Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Investment Banking & Capital Markets and Global Markets. For our Wealth Management & Connected business in Asia Pacific, we are confident that we can achieve our 2018 target of 700 million francs of adjusted pre-tax income for the full year 2017 ahead of schedule and we are therefore setting a new target for 2018 of 850 million francs,' the Group stated.



Looking ahead, the Group aims to operate with a total cost base of between 16.5 billion and 17 billion francs in 2019 and 2020. Credit Suisse said its objective is to achieve a Group reported return on tangible equity of 10% to 11% for 2019 and 11% to 12% for 2020. Credit Suisse also aims to increase returns to shareholders and plan to distribute 50% of net income earned to them primarily through share buybacks or special dividends.



