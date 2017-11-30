By reason of the proposed distribution by Getinge AB of the shares in its subsidiary Arjo AB, Nordea Bank AB (publ) will delist the instruments as shown in Annex 1.



The instruments will be delisted the 7th of December 2017. Until that date the instruments are marked as "Buy-Back" and thus customers can only sell their instruments back to Nordea.



During the "Buy-Back" period all customers have the possibility to sell their current holdings in the below mentioned instruments. If the customers hold the instruments until delisting date, the customer will receive a settlement amount based on the value of the instrument on the Delisting date. Settlement amount will be paid to the holder not later than 10 (ten) business days after the delisting date.



Nordea Bank AB (publ)



Annex 1 (continues on the second page):



Instrument ISIN Delisting date ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 145NDS SE0010141945 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 155NDS SE0010141960 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 155NDS SE0010138198 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 160NDS SE0010141978 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 160NDS SE0009414238 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 165NDS SE0010356188 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 170NDS SE0010356196 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 170NDS SE0009692445 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 175NDS SE0009692452 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 175NDS SE0010356204 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 177,43NDSX SE0009156045 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 180NDS SE0010356212 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 190NDS SE0009891328 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 195NDS SE0009891336 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7L 200NDS SE0009156052 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7X 120NDS SE0009414220 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7X 120NDS SE0010141911 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7X 125NDS SE0010141929 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7X 130NDS SE0010141937 7.12.2017 ---------------------------------------------- GET7X 135NDS SE0009692437 7.12.2017 ----------------------------------------------







Annex 1 (continued):



Instrument ISIN Delisting date ------------------------------------------- GET7X 138NDSX SE0009156037 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET7X 140NDS SE0010356154 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET7X 145NDS SE0010359513 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET7X 150NDS SE0010356162 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET7X 155NDS SE0009891310 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET7X 155NDS SE0010356170 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8A 150NDS SE0010359539 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8A 155NDS SE0010359547 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8A 160NDS SE0010359554 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8A 165NDS SE0010356246 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8A 170NDS SE0010356253 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8A 175NDS SE0010356261 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8B 155NDS SE0010359588 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8B 160NDS SE0010359596 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8B 165NDS SE0010356295 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8B 170NDS SE0010356303 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8B 175NDS SE0010356311 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8C 155NDS SE0010359620 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8C 160NDS SE0010359638 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8C 165NDS SE0010359646 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8M 140NDS SE0010359521 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8M 145NDS SE0010356220 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8M 150NDS SE0010356238 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8N 135NDS SE0010359562 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8N 140NDS SE0010359570 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8N 145NDS SE0010356279 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8N 150NDS SE0010356287 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8O 135NDS SE0010359604 7.12.2017 ------------------------------------------- GET8O 140NDS SE0010359612 7.12.2017 -------------------------------------------



