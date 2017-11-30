The NAV and creation unit published for Seligson & Co OMX Helsinki 25 Exchange Traded Fund on 29 November 2017 were incorrect. The corrected NAV and creation unit were published on 30 November 2017 at 11:12 a.m.
The incorrect NAV was 44.23 euros and the corrected NAV 44.06 euros.
The error was caused by incorrect prices due to exeptional circumstances of the market data system.
Further information:
Mari Rautanen
email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8224
Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc
Ari Kaaro
Managing Director
email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi
Phone +358 (0)9 6817 8217
