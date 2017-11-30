

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose notably on Thursday as the euro held steady and a slew of domestic data painted a mostly positive picture of the economy.



German inflation accelerated more than anticipated in November and the unemployment total fell more than expected while retail sales marked the first fall in eight months in October, separate reports showed.



The benchmark DAX was up 63 points or 0.48 percent at 13,124 in late opening deals after finishing marginally higher the previous day.



Lender Commerzbank rallied 1.7 percent and rival Deutsche Bank rose 0.6 percent after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said that the Fed expects to continue raising interest rates gradually.



Fuchs Group was marginally higher after the company said it would purchase the lubricants business of LUBASYST in Romania.



Osram Licht gained half a percent after proposing a higher dividend.



The selloff in tech stocks subsided, with Dialog Semiconductor rising 0.2 percent and Infineon Technologies adding 0.3 percent.



