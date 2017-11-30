

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment declined more than expected in November, reports said citing the Federal Labor Agency, on Thursday.



The number of people out of work decreased 18,000 in November from October. Economists had forecast a monthly fall of 10,000.



At the same time, the jobless rate held steady at 5.6 percent in November, the lowest since reunification in 1990.



Data released by Destatis today showed that jobless rate held steady at adjusted 3.6 percent in October. According to the labor force survey, the number of unemployed decreased around 12,000 to 1.55 million in October.



The number of persons in employment in October climbed 105,000, or 0.2 percent, on the previous month due to the autumn upturn, Destatis said.



