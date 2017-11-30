Unily Comes Out on Top as 'Intranet Choice Europe and North America' in Clearbox Intranet Report

LONDON, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Unily has been named as "Intranet Choice - Europe' and 'Intranet Choice - North America' in Clearbox Consulting's SharePoint Intranets-in-a-box Report 2018, the only product of 34 named in both categories.

Released on Monday, the research compares 34 turnkey SharePoint products available on the market. Unily sees top rankings across the report, well above average in News Publishing, User Experience, Social & Knowledge Management, Search, Analytics, Employee Services and Integration.

Clearbox Consulting describe Unily as "a well-designed intranet-as-a-service from BrightStarr, designed to support communication and collaboration on any device, anywhere." They go on to outline why Unily was highlighted, commenting that "based on our scenario scores, pricing, vendor track record and support, some products do stand out in our opinion, and deserve recognition for it."

"We are delighted that Unily has been recognised as Intranet Choice for Europe and North America. This is testament to the team's commitment to continuous innovation and the success we have been able to drive for our global customers," said Paul Jackson, Managing Director at BrightStarr. "Alongside the functionalities highlighted in the report, we are also incredibly proud of our comprehensive success framework which supports the platform, designed to drive on-going value and adoption for customers. It is this complete package which we believe sets Unily apart."

How is Unily different from the other 33?

A number of products evaluated in the report are named as "intranet accelerators" designed to improve the user experience of SharePoint by offering templates with drag and drop functionality. Unily was designed for a different purpose, to provide a comprehensive intranet platform to empower and engage employees from head office to the frontline. Unily stands alone from Office 365 and SharePoint and simply integrates with the tools for the best user experience and adoption potential.

This independent architecture provides maximum flexibility for integration and customization, while offering optimum performance and content management capabilities for employees around the globe.

About the report

Clearbox Consulting's comprehensive guide to turnkey SharePoint solutions is designed to accelerate purchasing decisions and help organisations make the right choice of solution, from SharePoint plug-ins to fully featured intranet products such as Unily. The report is the largest of its kind comparing 34 vendors across the world. At 430 pages, the report has involved coordinating over 100 people across vendors and the Clearbox production team. The report is available for purchase via Clearbox's websitehere.

About Unily

Unily is the award-winning intranet-as-a-service from award-winning consultancy BrightStarr. Designed from the ground up to improve organisational productivity, efficiency and engagement, Unily gives workforces with the ability to communicate and collaborate from any device, anywhere. After a decade of custom intranet engagements, BrightStarr recognised that most organisations have similar core requirements. Unily incorporates them all-and much more-in a custom-built and standalone platform that can be deployed in weeks.

For more information visit www.unily.com.

