PR Newswire
London, November 30
SPECTRIS plc: Blocklisting Interim Review
Name of applicant: Spectris plc
Period of return: June 2017 to November 2017
The total number of shares in issue at the end of the period (excluding the total of 5,771,940 shares held in Treasury) is 119,233,183.
|Name of scheme
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period
(see LR3.5.6)
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|Number and Class originally listed and date of admission
|Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|243,871
|0
|243,871
|260,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98
159,630 Ordinary Shares listed on 20.9.99
350,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 13.2.04
318,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 7.9.04
103,358 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
LEI Number: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10
Date: 30 November 2017