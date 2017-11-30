sprite-preloader
SPECTRIS PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, November 30

SPECTRIS plc: Blocklisting Interim Review

Name of applicant: Spectris plc

Period of return: June 2017 to November 2017

The total number of shares in issue at the end of the period (excluding the total of 5,771,940 shares held in Treasury) is 119,233,183.

Name of schemeBalance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous returnNumber of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period
(see LR3.5.6)		Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of periodNumber and Class originally listed and date of admission
Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme243,8710243,871260,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 30.1.98
159,630 Ordinary Shares listed on 20.9.99
350,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 13.2.04
318,000 Ordinary Shares listed on 7.9.04
103,358 Ordinary Shares listed on 11.4.05

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

LEI Number: 213800Z4CO2CZO3M3T10

Date: 30 November 2017


