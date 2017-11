Olaine, 2017-11-30 10:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Olainfarm hereby informs that upon mutual agreement Mr. Salvis Lapins will resign from position of the Board Member by January 12, 2018.



