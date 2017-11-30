

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Food Standards Agency reported that Morrisons (MRW.L) is recalling Traditional Chicken & Mushroom Pie because a small number of packs have been identified to contain Fish Pies. The Fish Pie contains fish and mustard which are not mentioned on the label and therefore are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to mustard and/or fish.



The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. No other Morrisons products are known to be affected.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX