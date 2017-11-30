WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 29-November-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 15,706,147.87 11.6342
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 31,157,640.93 15.8563
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 869,006.20 19.2462
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 875000 USD 16,130,260.19 18.4346
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 29/11/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 900000 USD 9,622,857.22 10.6921
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 4600000 USD 49,181,138.22 10.6916
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 3485000 EUR 45,983,889.14 13.1948
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 303,116.58 14.4341
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,215,000.83 16.9693
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 841000 EUR 14,408,727.78 17.1329
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,222,806.40 11.5096
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/11/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3640000 USD 64,375,402.65 17.6856
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 2100000 USD 41,123,628.10 19.5827
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BQZJC527 3230000 EUR 57,485,299.90 17.7973
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BDF16114 446000 EUR 6,683,827.76 14.9862
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 29/11/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 104000 EUR 1,586,690.11 15.2566
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 166000 EUR 2,753,263.16 16.5859
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,403,818.87 19.4975
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 211000 EUR 3,642,456.28 17.2628
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/11/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 19,988,482.62 10.9827
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,344,436.96 19.2035
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/11/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 141000 USD 2,877,894.98 20.4106
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 5,192,621.27 20.7705
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 29/11/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,447,191.79 18.385
WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,745,108.25 18.3843
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1500000 EUR 20,938,098.68 13.9587
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 6,040,758.19 20.0523
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 901000 EUR 15,472,037.92 17.1721
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 750010 GBP 8,710,454.39 11.6138
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 1651000 USD 33,693,788.45 20.4081
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 29/11/2017 IE00BVXC4854 13782000 USD 237,172,175.28 17.2088
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 331837 USD 6,105,074.03 18.3978
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 1120000 GBP 6,230,069.14 5.5626
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 1820000 USD 35,701,642.95 19.6163
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,087,869.88 16.7365
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,934,985.92 14.8845
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 81000 USD 1,518,859.95 18.7514
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 29/11/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 332,257.14 20.7661
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 29/11/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 260000 USD 5,477,189.29 21.0661
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 29/11/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 17,642,377.27 20.8786
