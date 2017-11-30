

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economy expanded, as estimated, in the third quarter driven by spending and investment, final data from the statistical office INE showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.8 percent sequentially in the third quarter, slightly slower than the 0.9 percent expansion seen in the second quarter.



The economy has been expanding since late 2013.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth remained unchanged at 3.1 percent in the third quarter, as initially estimated.



The expenditure-side breakdown of GDP showed that household spending rose 0.7 percent and government expenditure climbed 0.4 percent sequentially.



Gross fixed capital formation advanced 1.3 percent. At the same time, exports and imports remained flat.



