

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended gains from the previous session on Thursday as the euro held steady and a selloff in technology stocks subsided.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 20 points or 0.38 percent at 5,418 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday.



Carmaker Peugeot jumped nearly 3 percent after reports that its parent company PSA Group is seeking to recover 600 million euros from General Motors in relation to its acquisition of Opel.



Total SA shares were little changed as oil edged up ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna to discuss prolonging output cuts beyond March.



In economic releases, French inflation rose slightly to 1.2 percent in November from 1.1 percent in October, flash data from statistical office Insee showed. The rate matched economists' expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX