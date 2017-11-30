

30 November 2017



PayPoint plc - Interim Dividend



The board of directors of PayPoint plc (the 'Company') have declared an interim dividend of 15.3p per share for the six months ended 30 September 2017, and an additional dividend of 12.2p per share. Both dividends will be paid on 21 December 2017 to those shareholders on the register on 8 December 2017 with the associated ex-dividend date being 7 December 2017.



The Company's Registrars, Link Asset Services, can be contacted for any share registration or dividend queries on 0871 664 0300 (calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. From overseas - +44 371 664 0300; calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open Monday to Friday 09.00am-5.30pm).



