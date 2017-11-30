World Advertising and TDaaS Market 2017-2021: Google and Facebook Generate 90% of their Revenues from Monetisation of Personal Data

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The monetisation of personal data is a fundamental and key concept for Internet players, best known in the form of digital advertising. So fundamental, that players such as Google and Facebook generate 90% of their revenues from it. At the same time, it is these two global web giants who dominate the digital advertising space.

This report looks into detail of this digital advertising market, with market forecasts, player strategies and the ecosystems. It touches upon the key technologies such as RTB (real time bidding), programmatic advertising and re-targeting, and also on the new digital players such as ad exchanges, DSPs (Demand Side Platforms) and SSPs (Supply Side Platforms).

It then looks into the current state of telcos in the monetisation of personal data and the various strategies taken, ranging from internal use to more aggressive TDaaS (Telecom data as a Service; aggregated data sales) initiatives and zero-rating offerings.

Finally, the report analyses the market potential for the telcos and concludes with a market sizing forecast for the telcos in the monetisation of personal data.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. The digital advertising market

3.1. A market expected to reach 268 billion EUR by 2021

3.2. A growing market largely dominated by Google and/or Facebook

3.2.1. A mature search advertising market, more innovation in display advertising

3.2.2. Social, video and mobile to drive the market forward

3.3. The digital advertising ecosystem: ad exchanges, DSPs and SSPs

3.3.1. The bidding process via ad exchanges, DSPs and SSPs

3.3.2. Player examples of ad exchanges, DSPs and SSPs

3.3.3. Reliance on ad exchanges (and personal data in general) varies according to strategy

3.4. Player strategies

3.4.1. Facebook

3.4.2. Google

3.4.3. Turn (now Amobee DSP)

3.4.4. Teads

4. The telco potential in monetising data

4.1. Types of data collected

4.2. Player strategies

4.2.1. Synthesis

4.2.2. Singtel: an open platform to become Asian mobile advertising leader

4.2.3. Verizon: advertising as its key growth driver

4.2.4. AT&T: advertising strategy based on TV

4.2.5. Telefnica: location data for transport and retail

4.2.6. Vodafone Analytics for internal use

4.2.7. Veon: a zero-rating app

4.2.8. Telenor: Acquisition of Tapad only for internal use until now

4.2.9. Chinese telcos: internal use plus vertical-centric external use

4.2.10. Other players

5. Markets and forecasts

5.1. Main drivers and barriers

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Barriers

5.2. The regulation conundrum; driver or barrier?

5.2.1. Synthesis: a complex picture with several disparities

5.2.2. Net neutrality (zero rating)

5.2.3. In conclusion: regulatory movement on privacy a driver particularly for US telcos

5.3. Market sizing

5.3.1. Recap: Total digital advertising market revenues expected to reach 268 billion EUR by 2021

5.3.2. Telcos expected to represent 7% of data monetisation market by 2021



