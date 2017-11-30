sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.11.2017 | 11:31
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Annual Financial Report on NSM

Keystone Investment Trust plc

Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2017.

Electronic copies of the Company's Annual Financial Report for the year ended 30 September 2017 are available on the National Storage Mechanism website: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and on the Invesco Perpetual website: http://www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/keystone.

Hard copies of the annual report will be posted to shareholders shortly and can be requested from the Company Secretary at the Company's correspondence address, 6th Floor, 125 London Wall, London EC2Y 5AS.

Invesco Asset Management Limited Corporate Company Secretary

30 November 2017


