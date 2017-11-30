

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell for a second consecutive session on Thursday as the pound continued to surge amid further signs of progress on the EU's key Brexit issues, including the Irish border.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 18 points or 0.24 percent at 7,375 in late opening deals after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.



Daily Mail and General Trust shares fell as much as 24 percent after the company reported a 2017 loss and warned that next year's advertising revenues could be adversely affected by recent disposals and challenging conditions.



Aviva rallied 2 percent after the insurance giant upgraded its targets for earnings growth, cash and dividend at a conference for investors and analysts.



Tullow Oil rose over 1 percent as oil edged up ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna to discuss prolonging output cuts beyond March.



Exchange operator Euronext climbed almost 4 percent after acquiring the Irish Stock Exchange for 137 million euros.



BAE Systems jumped 2 percent. The aerospace and defense company said that it has reached an agreement to revise the funding arrangements for its U.K. pension scheme.



In economic releases, U.K. house prices increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate of growth as seen in October, figures published by the Nationwide Building Society showed. Inflation was forecast to rise to 2.7 percent.



