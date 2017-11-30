

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced the company and I-Mab have entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement to develop and commercialize MOR202 in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao. MOR202 is MorphoSys's investigational antibody against CD38.



I-Mab Biopharma will assume exclusive responsibility for all subsequent development and commercialization of MOR202 in the agreed territory. MorphoSys receives an immediate upfront payment of $20 million. MorphoSys will be entitled to receive additional success-based clinical and commercial milestone payments from I-Mab of up to approximately $100 million, as well as tiered, double-digit royalties on net sales of MOR202 in the territory.



In connection with the license agreement with I-Mab, MorphoSys has increased its financial guidance. For the year 2017, MorphoSys now expects revenues in the range from 63 to 66 million euros (up from previous guidance of 46 to 51 million euros) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to be negative in a range of 66 to 71 million euros (up from previous guidance of negative in a range of 75 to 85 million euros).



