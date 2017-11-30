Release no. 24/2017



With reference to release no. 23/2017 today about Columbus A/S' offer to buy 100% of the shares in iStone AB, a live webcast and conference call for shareholders, analysts, investors and representatives of the media about the offer will be held today.



Topic: Columbus makes offer to buy 100% of the shares in iStone AB



Date: Thursday 30 November 2017



Time: 13.00 CET



The webcast is hosted by CEO Thomas Honoré and CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.



Please login to the webcast via Columbus' Investor Site http://ir.columbusglobal.com/events.cfm.



Questions can be sent in advance by email to Communication Manager Tine Rasmussen at tra@columbusglobal.com. or can be raised at the question session during the webcast.



A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the website after the webcast has concluded.



Conference call dial-in details:



Denmark: +45 32 71 16 63



International: +44(0) 20 3427 1924



US: +1 646 254 3372



Konference-ID: 3965533



Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.



For further information, please contact: Communication Director, Tine Rasmussen, tra@columbusglobal.com, +45 29690677



