Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Hanna-Maria Heikkinen awarded as the best investor relations officer in Finland

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Cargotec's head of investor relations, was ranked as the best investor relations officer (IRO) in Finland in the annual Regi Investor Relations survey. Cargotec was also ranked the third best company among Finnish companies. The Regi survey has been conducted for 20 years, and this was the first time Cargotec has been ranked in the top positions.

"We are delighted to get recognition for all the efforts that have been put into investor relations during the past year. In addition to the Capital Markets Day, Cargotec's investor relations has arranged several other events, such as Software Day, MacGregor Investor Day, Hiab Investor Day and site visits to Shanghai and London Gateway port for investors and analysts. We have also launched the IR blog and IR video gallery, " says Hanna-Maria Heikkinen.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported our work and has been involved in organising the events and other IR activities. The best part of the job are the talented and hard-working professionals one works with: the analysts, investors and of course the Cargotec colleagues. Investor relations is a team sport and this achievement would not have been possible without everyone's effort."

Regi is an independent research and analysis consultancy, based in Stockholm, Sweden. They specialise in investor relations and corporate communications, among others. In the Regi study, analysts evaluate Nordic companies' financial communication on various criteria. www.regi.se

