

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in November, though slightly, preliminary figures from the statistical office Istat showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in November, just below the 1.0 percent rise in October.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to accelerate to 1.1 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation moderated to 0.4 percent in November from 0.5 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent in November, while it was expected to remain flat.



The EU measure of inflation, based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, rose at stable pace of 1.1 percent annually in November, slightly slower than the 1.2 percent expected increase.



Compared to previous month, the HICP dropped 0.2 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX