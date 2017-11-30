

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area jobless rate fell to the lowest since early 2009, data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



The unemployment rate dropped to 8.8 percent in October from 8.9 percent in September. This was the lowest since January 2009. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 8.9 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased by 88,000 from the previous month to 14.344 million. Compared to previous year, unemployment fell by 1.473 million.



The youth unemployment rate dropped marginally to 18.6 percent in October from 18.7 percent in September.



The EU28 overall unemployment rate decreased to 7.4 percent in October from 7.5 percent in September.



