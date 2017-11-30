

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. said it was temporarily disabling an option that allowed advertisers on its social network to exclude certain races from their targeting.



In a letter, Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg told African-American U.S. lawmakers that the company was determined to do better. The move follows a news report that said Facebook had failed to block discriminatory ads.



Sandberg wrote in the letter to the Congressional Black Caucus, 'Until we can better ensure that our tools will not be used inappropriately, we are disabling the option that permits advertisers to exclude multicultural affinity segments from the audience for their ads.'



ProPublica, a U.S.-based news organization, reported last week that, as part of an investigation, it had bought discriminatory housing ads on Facebook. Earlier, Facebook had claimed that it was able to detect and block such ads.



Sandberg was addressing the concerns by the group of black U.S. lawmakers about a range of issues, from the ad targeting to Facebook's efforts on workplace diversity.



Facebook is said to have tightened rules for advertisers in general, especially around divisive and discriminatory content. These include ads that depict violence, sell weapons or attack people based on their race or religion.



Facebook is reportedly hiring more black and Hispanic people for its global ads review team that would increase by 1,000 people over the next year. Around 7,500 employees are working globally removing content that is against the company's community standards.



She said, 'This will help increase the diversity of our workforce and improve our understanding and awareness of ads that are meant to exploit culturally sensitive issues.'



Under U.S. law, it is illegal to publish certain types of ads if they indicate a preference based on race, religion, sex or certain classifications.



Sandberg further said the advertisers who use Facebook's targeting options to include certain races for ads will have to certify to Facebook that they are complying with the company's anti-discrimination policy and with applicable law.



