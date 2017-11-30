GRASS VALLEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Simlatus Corporation (OTC PINK: SIML) announces today the televised phone interview with Chairman Robert Stillwaugh.

On November 16, 2017, Robert "Bob" Stillwaugh, Chairman of Simlatus Corp., gave an interview with Robert Sullivan of the Big Biz Show through JUMP Television Studios.

Please use the following link to watch the interview:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/h1a1k64kotdx8sh/Bob%20Stillwaugh%20BBS%2011-16-17.mp4?dl=0

Seen AND heard Weekdays on ON NETWORK TELEVISION: JUMP Television Studios interviews are broadcast on HD television in 100 million broadcast homes on the YouTOO America Television Network, BizTelevision Network via Time Warner Cable, ATT U-verse and Cox Communications among others and an additional distribution on TIVO homes. Moreover, Sully is a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network. The broadcast is on the radio in over 150 radio stations nationwide from 12-2pm EST daily on the IHeart Media [formerly Clearchannel], BizTalk Radio Network and American Forces Network [Formerly American Forces Radio] in 175 countries and all the ships at sea, Wall St. Radio Network, Yahoo Radio, AOL Radio, as well as replayed on a total of 1400 stations weekly.

ABOUT SIMLATUS: www.simlatus.com

Simlatus Corporation's 18 year history as an audio/video icon, designs, manufactures and sells 55 commercial broadcast products worldwide. The company has a small revenue base in the broadcast industry with long-term national and international distribution. Our customers include large broadcast giants such as Warner Bros., CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, ESPN and DIRECTV, as well as many smaller broadcast customers which include religious facilities, international broadcast facilities, colleges, and radio stations. The new SyncPal, and our future Simlatus-IBS, will allow the company to capitalize in the $150B growing industry of augmented/virtual reality.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:



Mike Schatz

COO

(530) 205-3437

www.simlatus.com



