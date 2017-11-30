sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 30.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

127,59 Euro		+0,766
+0,60 %
WKN: 915246 ISIN: US6153691059 Ticker-Symbol: DUT 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
126,13
128,09
12:11
125,82
128,30
12:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MOODYS CORPORATION
MOODYS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOODYS CORPORATION127,59+0,60 %