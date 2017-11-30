TetrisLaunches on Instant Games for Messenger

AMSTERDAM, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, CoolGames launches the iconic video game Tetrison the Instant Games platform for Facebook Messenger.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/612598/CoolGames_Tetris.jpg )



"People using Messenger can now play Tetris instantly and share it with their friends. Messaging apps are the next big games platform, unlocking an audience of potentially billions of players," said Laurens Rutten, Founder and CEO of CoolGames. "It's great to be able to develop Tetris for this new and innovative platform."

For more than 30 years, Tetris has been captivating hundreds of millions of fans worldwide, with its iconic Tetrimino shapes and addictive gameplay. Today, Tetris remains one of the most beloved and recognized video game franchises of all time and as new platforms emerge, Tetris is always on it.

With Tetris marathon mode, players need to clear lines with the goal of achieving the highest score possible. Adding to the intense gameplay experience, new high-score leaderboards, daily missions and simple to use friend-invites, so they can easily join in the fun, have been added for Messenger's 1.3 billion users to enjoy.

"Spanning decades and generations, Tetris has delighted hundreds of millions of fans worldwide, and we're excited to welcome this beloved franchise to the Instant Games platform," said Bob Slinn, Director, Games Partnerships EMEA, at Facebook. "The development team at CoolGames has honored one of the most popular games of all time, and with new platform mechanics like Group play on Messenger, fans have a chance to play, connect and share like never before."

Maya Rogers, President and CEO of Blue Planet Software, sole agent for the Tetris brand adds, "Whether it's on a laptop or mobile device, players across the globe love to play Tetris, which is why we're thrilled to bring the timeless fun of this beloved game to Messenger's billions of players."

Tetris for Instant Games is developed by CoolGames' in-house studio. CoolGames was a launch partner for Facebook's Instant Games platform in November 2016. Other successful titles that were released on Messenger include Battleship, Snake, and Jewel Academy. CoolGames plans to launch several new AAA titles for Instant Games in the coming months.

Tetris for Instant Games is now available to play for free here

For logos/screen images/press release, visit: http://bit.ly/2AfCvuw

About CoolGames

CoolGames is a pioneer in bringing high quality and fun casual games to messaging platforms and was launch-partner of Instant Games by Facebook. It has released various AAA titles and expects to generate more than 2 billion gameplays on Messenger in 2017.

The company was founded in 2010 to prove that mobile games don't have to be limited to the app-stores alone. Using 100% HTML5 technology, CoolGames has been publishing hundreds of games since. The company's headquarter and in-house studio are based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, with a satellite office in Tokyo. For more information about CoolGames, please visitcorporate.coolgames.com.

About the TetrisBrand:

The Tetrisbrand is one of the leading and most distinctive video game brands and franchises in the world. For over 30 years, the brand has been loved globally by people of all ages and all cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 500 million Tetris mobile games have been downloaded to date. Working with Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Sega, Sony/GSN Games and many other licensing partners, the Tetris franchise continues to be one of the most widely recognized video game brands of all time. Tetris Holding, LLC is the owner of Tetris rights worldwide, and The Tetris Company, LLC is its exclusive licensee. For the latest information about the Tetris brand and Tetris products, please visitwww.tetris.com.

Become a fan of Tetris on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Tetris) and follow Tetris on Twitter (@Tetris_Official) and Instagram (@Tetris_Official).