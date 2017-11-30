

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy contracted in the three months ended September, after expanding in the previous seven quarters, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product declined a seasonally and price adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in the third quarter, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in the second quarter.



In the first quarter of this year, the rate of expansion was 0.7 percent.



The contraction in the third quarter was characterized by a decrease in household consumption, in particular the purchase of vehicles fell.



There was also a decline in industrial production and exports during the September quarter.



On a yearly basis, the rate of growth for the economy in the third quarter was 1.3 percent.



