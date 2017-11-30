THOMAS SABO is Getting in the Mood for Spring/Summer 2018 with the Tropical Series

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vivid jewellery colours, elaborately designed precious items and cultural diversity - for spring/summer 2018, THOMAS SABO is focusing on the iconic design language of the Sterling Silver Collection with an unprecedented intensity of colour. The style statements of the tropical-mythical motifs of the new Tropical series are special eye-catchers.

Filigree handcrafted statement pendants enchant as a highlight. The parrot and the sunstone amulet sparkle with their colours, Aztec-inspired patterns and filigree decoration. In addition, necklaces with swinging feathers as well as rings, earrings and bracelets impress in individual jewellery creations. The THOMASSABO Snake fascinates for the first time as a ring, pendant, bangle or single earring in a green and turquoise look.

"Our Tropical series interprets the contrast between the dark green of the jungle, the colours of the animals and plants and sparkling light reflections in masterfully crafted jewellery creations," says Susanne Kölbli, Creative Director at THOMAS SABO.

The Tropical series, in addition to many other innovations from the Sterling Silver Collection, will be available in all THOMAS SABO shops and shop-in-shops, athttp://www.thomassabo.comas well as from selected partners from mid-January 2018.

About THOMASSABO

THOMASSABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company, established in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents with a total of 1,860 employees. THOMASSABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners as well as leading airlines and cruise operators.

