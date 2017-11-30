Global Aerospace Data Recorders Market 2017-2025 - Market to Reach $2.37 Billion

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aerospace Data Recorders Market 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Types (Cockpit Voice Recorder, Flight Data Recorder, Data Loggers, Quick Access Recorder); & Application (Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global aerospace data recorder market is anticipated to surge over the period from 2017 to 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8% to account for US$ 2379.5 million as compared to US$ 1460.9 million in 2016.

The report segments the market on basis of types, application and geographical locations. The various types of aerospace data recorders are cockpit voice recorders, flight data recorders, data loggers and quick access recorders. Based on application, the market for aerospace data recorders is bifurcated as commercial aircrafts and military aircrafts.

The flight data recorder held the largest market share in aerospace data recorders in 2016, while the cockpit voice recorder segment is expected to be the fastest growing type segment during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The rising demand for recording every details of pilot's conversation with the first office, air traffic controls, on board crews in order to fetch maximum data from the recorders during any investigation, the manufacturers are integrating cockpit voice recorders with enhanced technologies. This is leading to more procurement of enhanced cockpit voice recorders, as a result, the segment is estimated to be the fastest growing type segment.

On basis of application, the commercial aviation captured the maximum market share and the segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment. This is due to significant growth in air traffic and is also expected that the global airspace will witness double the present air traffic in the near future. Owing to this fact, the commercial airlines are ordering more aircrafts to satisfy the demand of passengers. The increase in number of commercial aircrafts is directly proportional to increase in number of data and voice recorders procurement. Thus, the commercial aircraft segment is helping the market for aerospace data recorders to grow over the period from 2017 to 2025.

The established as well as emerging players operating in the market for aerospace data recorder are considered in the research report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Tables & Figures



2. Introduction



3. Key Takeaways



4. Market Landscape



5. Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market - Key Industry Dynamics



6. Aerospace Data Recorder Market - Global



7. Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market Analysis - By Types



8. Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market Analysis - By Application



9. Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market - Geographical Analysis



10. Industry Landscape



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Global Aerospace Data Recorder Market - Key Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

L3 Technologies, Inc

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

RUAG Holdings AG

AstroNova Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

Leonardo DRS

MadgeTech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/krwvcp/aerospace_data

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716