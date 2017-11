BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales grew in October from a year ago, but fell from the previous month, preliminary data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales grew a working-day adjusted 3.1 percent year-on-year. Compared to September, sales fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.5 percent.



Total retail sales grew 2.2 percent from a year ago, but fell 0.7 percent from the previous month.



