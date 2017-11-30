SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that strong sales have allowed it to introduce two new products to accompany its top selling Baristas White Coffee single serve cups. The new products that will join Baristas White Coffee and Espresso roast cups are ground white coffee and a high-end, coffee based morning moisturizer.

New TV and radio spots have begun being created specifically to drive traffic to Baristas' new distribution partners both online and in retail establishments. The spots will begin running on major networks during the Christmas rush and will continue into next year. The ads are being paid for as part of a 2-million-dollar media funding deal that has allowed Baristas products to be introduced on a national level.

Baristas White Coffee cups, which have been featured on CNBC during Shark Tank, Mad Money, and during numerous other programs across major networks, are the nation's top selling white coffee cups on both Amazon Prime and Overstock dominating a new twist on coffee from Seattle. The new products are now available online at www.baristas.tv and soon to be released to its expanding retail and on-line distribution network. Baristas White Coffee contains more than twice the amount of caffeine than traditional coffee yet is less acidic, allowing more people to enjoy its unique taste. Baristas White Coffee tastes nothing like traditional coffee and meets a need for a truly new and unique beverage taking its place among high end coffee previously only available to true coffee aficionados.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Media placements have fueled Baristas White coffee into generating revenues that contributed to profits in the most recent quarter. Now that we have been successful in launching and supporting our current products, distribution partners, fulfillment, and marketing strategies, we are able to expand in all of these areas. We can now be more aggressive with our marketing and other corporate communications and are committed to introducing our products and company to a significantly larger base. We will be keeping our customers and shareholders apprised of our progress and look forward to sharing what has been and will be accomplished."

About Baristas Coffee Company:

Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, and other notable media.

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv



