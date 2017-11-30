Copenhagen, 2017-11-30 12:27 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) today announced that it has reached a satisfactory agreement with health authorities in France for the pricing and reimbursement of its house dust mite sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet, ACARIZAX.



ACARIZAX in France is indicated for both allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma in house dust mite-allergic adult patients whose condition is not well controlled by symptom-relieving medications, and also for the treatment of adolescent patients with house dust mite-induced allergic rhinitis. A marketing authorisation for France was first granted in January 2016 and since then, ALK has been in dialogue with the authorities to secure market access for the product.



Søren Niegel, ALK's Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations and Product Supply, says: "France is the world's largest market for sublingual allergy immunotherapy, and this agreement on pricing and reimbursement for ACARIZAX is the final step before a commercial launch. We now look forward to making this innovative new treatment available to patients nationwide as soon as possible in 2018."



ACARIZAX first gained European approval for use in adults in 2015, when it also became the first SLIT-product to be approved for use in allergic asthma. In February 2017, clinical data from the ACARIZAX clinical development programme led the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), for the first time, to add allergy immunotherapy as a treatment option in its Global Strategy for Asthma Management and Prevention. Today, ACARIZAX is marketed in 12 countries around the world.



