BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel has granted the company's request to extend the stay of suspension in trading of the company's common shares pending a hearing on January 11, 2018 and issuance of a final Panel decision.



On November 8, 2017, the company appealed to the Panel the Nasdaq Staff's delisting determination dated November 1, 2017.



