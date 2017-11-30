HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/30/17 -- ProBility Media Corp. (OTCQB: PBYA), an education and training technology company based in Houston, Texas, today announced that it is exhibiting at the Guadalajara International Book Fair. The event is taking place from November 25th to the 30th and is located in Expo Guadalajara at Av. Mariano Otero 1499, Col. Verde Valle, Guadalajara, Jalisco. Cranbury International will be showcasing new products from the publishers represented by Cranbury International in Latin America and the Caribbean. We will be hosting Springer Nature, World Scientific, University of Chicago Press, Emerald Publishing and Stylus Publishing at our exhibition location as well as exhibiting products from many other publishers that we represent including Taylor & Francis, CRC Press, SAGE Publications, New York University Press, Nova Science, Industrial Press, FA Davis, Brookes Publishing, CABI, American Psychiatric Publishing, Human Kinetics, New Academic Science, Institute of Civil Engineers, Royal Society of Chemistry, TSO, Peter Lang Publishers, Lynne Rienner Publishers, J Ross, ASM Press, Berghahn Books, Firefly Books, Institute of Civil Engineers (ICE Publishing), Scion Publishing and University of Toronto Press among others.

"The Guadalajara International Book Fair, better known as the FIL from its Spanish name: Feria Internacional del Libro de Guadalajara is the most important annual event of its kind in the Spanish-speaking world, and the second largest book fair in the world after the Frankfurt Book Fair which Cranbury has also exhibited during October," stated Ethan Atkin, President of Cranbury International. "Exhibiting at these international events has produced long term relationships that have been the core of our revenue growth over the past 25 years."

About ProBility Media Corp.

ProBility Media Corp. is an education and training technology company based in Houston, Texas, with offices in Florida, New York and Vermont. Through its divisions Brown Technical Media Corp., Brown Technical Publications Inc., Brown Book Shop, Inc., National Electrical Wholesale Providers, W Marketing, One Exam Prep, LLC, ProBility Safety Academy, ProBility Immersive Technologies, Cranbury International and its partnership with Globalsim Inc., ProBility is executing a disruptive strategy of defragmenting the training market place by offering high quality training courses and materials and preparing the workforce for excellence. ProBility services customers from the tradesman to the small business to the enterprise level corporation.

For more information, visit http://www.ProBilityMedia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information included in this Press Release including such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

ProBility Media Corp.

Evan Levine

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Noah Davis

President and Chief Operating Officer

713.652.3937



Investor Contact:

PCG Advisory Group

Chuck Harbey

646.863.7997

Email Contact



