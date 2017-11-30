Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Asante, Garageio, GoGogate, Nexx Garage & The Chamberlain Group

DUBLIN, November 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global smart garage door controllers market to grow at a CAGR of 23.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Smart Garage Door Controllers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales value and the spares market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advances. Smart garage door controllers can wirelessly operate and control garage doors using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Manufacturers are introducing smart garage door controllers with cloud-based services that enable users to control, monitor, and access garage doors through the cloud.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in average income per household. Developing and developed countries are witnessing a growth in the population of HNWIs and a gradual increase in the preference for a luxurious lifestyle. With the rise in disposable income, consumers' spending capacity and their expenditure on luxury goods and services are increasing. The rise in income levels is because of the increasing population of working women. In 2016, the global workforce accounted for 40% of working women.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Privacy-related issues associated with online data streaming through IoT security devices. With the advent of the IoT platform, the number of wireless connected devices has increased significantly. Almost all Wi-Fi devices operate on the cloud platform, where privacy-related issues are becoming a major concern. Information leakage from online servers may lead to the misuse of data for criminal activities. Most households in the US and Western Europe focus on security when using any new technology because data stored on cloud serves is highly vulnerable to cyber threats.



Key vendors

Asante

Garageio

GoGogate

Nexx Garage

The Chamberlain Group

Other prominent vendors

SkylinkHome

The Genie Company

RYOBI

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



