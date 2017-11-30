Addition of tin in germanium nanoparticles helps to improve their photoluminescence thanks to better matching of lattice structures that boost structural characteristics, aiding light absorption, says Ames Laboratory in U.S.

Adding tin to the core of a germanium nanoparticle can help boost its light absorption properties, making such materials more efficient for photovoltaic applications, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have discovered.

The research team learned that the lattice structure of tin is a good match for the lattice structure of cadmium sulphide - the coating that is applied to nanoparticles to increase the amount of sunlight absorbed.

Germanium, used in such nanoparticles for solar cells, has very good electrical generation properties but does not absorb light too well - which is a critical component of the photovoltaic process.

The Ames researchers also found that the outside layer ...

