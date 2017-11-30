

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Biofuels and Copersucar announced they have agreed to form a joint venture to own and operate a major ethanol storage terminal in Brazil. The 50/50 joint venture will own and operate the Terminal Copersucar de Etanol in Paulínia in the state of São Paulo, which is currently solely owned by Copersucar.



Copersucar is a sugar and ethanol trader, with the largest sugar and ethanol storage capacity in Brazil. BP Biofuels, part of BP's Alternative Energy business, is a significant producer of ethanol from sugarcane in Brazil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX