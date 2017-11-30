Fixing of coupon rates effective from 4 December 2017



Effective from 4 December 2017, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.



Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing The new coupon rates will apply from 4 December 2017 to 2 March 2018:



Uncapped bonds DK0009514473, (SNR), maturity in 2022, new rate as at 4 December 2017: 0.2410% pa



Questions may be directed to Henrik Hjortshøj-Nielsen, Executive Vice President, Group Treasury, tel +45 44 55 10 40, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655361