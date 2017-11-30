

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's economic growth improved as initially estimated in the three months ended September, latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.5 percent sequentially in the third quarter, just above the 1.4 percent rise in the second quarter.



That was in line with the flash data published on October 30.



During the first quarter of this year, the rate of growth was 1.7 percent.



On a yearly basis, the economy expanded at a faster pace of 6.2 percent in the September quarter, following a 4.8 percent increase in the June quarter. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



Without seasonal adjustment, annual economic growth accelerated to 5.8 percent in the third quarter from 4.0 percent in the previous three-month period.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that retail sales growth eased further to 4.5 percent in October from 4.9 percent in September. Month-on-month, retail sales edged up 0.2 percent.



