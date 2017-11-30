The "Leading European Transport and Logistics Markets 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The 2017 edition of the Leading European Transport and Logistics Markets report provides a comprehensive overview of logistics in Europe and contains detailed country profiles for the top 26 European markets, featuring:
- Qualitative and quantitative summaries of the state of each country's logistics market
- Measures of logistics performance and infrastructure quality
- Market sizing data
- Rankings of the largest logistics providers
- Infrastructure maps highlighting core logistics hubs
- Infrastructure summaries (road, rail, ports and airports) and charts revealing each country's largest import and export road freight partners.
The above is put into context in a chapter featuring European-level data and data comparing all European countries. Market sizes and forecasts for the express and small parcels, road freight, contract logistics and freight forwarding sectors are presented, in addition to road, air and sea volume data.
What the report provides
- An overview of what is happening in Europe
- The detailed profiles help you understand what issues countries are facing
- Quantifiable data enables you to understand market conditions
This report is perfect for
This report is specifically written to provide comprehensive and easily accessible strategic information to those involved or with an interest in this sector as well as:
- Global manufacturers
- Banks and financial institutions
- Supply chain managers and directors
- Logistics procurement managers
- Marketing managers
- Knowledge managers
- Investors
- All C-level executives
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. European Logistics Market Data
- Contract Logistics Market Size And Forecast
- Freight Forwarding Market Size And Forecast
- Express And Small Parcels Market Size And
- Forecast
- Road Freight Market Size And Forecast
- Top 10 European Road Freight Domestic Markets
- (Exc. Cabotage)
- Top 10 European Road Freight Cabotage Markets
- Top 10 European Road Freight Importing
- Countries
- Top 10 European Road Freight Exporting
- Countries
- Top 10 European Road Freight Trade Lanes
- Road Freight Price Growth By Country
- Air Freight Tonnage By Country
- Sea Freight Throughput By Port
3. Country Profiles
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Kingdom
Appendix
- Methodology: Contract Logistics Market Sizing
- Methodology: Express And Small Parcels
- Market Sizing
- Methodology: Freight Forwarding Market
- Size Sizing
- Methodology: Road Freight Transport
- Market Sizing
- Top 10 Logistics Providers
